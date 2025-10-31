Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 261,291 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,670 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 261,291 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,345 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg acquired 1,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.0%

LUV stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.