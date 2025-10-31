Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 5,282 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Uniti Group worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Uniti Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 51,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 80,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Uniti Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 260,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $859.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.56. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.62.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.06 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

