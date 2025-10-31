SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,384 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 48,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $660.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.61.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

