Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $226.05 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHO opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.47, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 677,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 452,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

