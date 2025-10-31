Sylvamo (SLVM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect Sylvamo to post earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $840.3190 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.60 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sylvamo to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $98.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 16.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 25.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 23.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLVM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sylvamo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $56.50.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

