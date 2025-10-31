TDK (TTDKY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TDK had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.65 billion. On average, analysts expect TDK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TDK has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

