Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $1.1580 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

TDS opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 0.39. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -16.49%.

In other news, CFO Vicki L. Villacrez sold 26,334 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $1,027,552.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,715.08. The trade was a 98.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 68,759 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $2,623,843.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 60,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,649.68. The trade was a 53.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 276,650 shares of company stock worth $10,690,789 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,335,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,190,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 99,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 336,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 26,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $6,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

