Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $177.24 and last traded at $164.4220, with a volume of 3040535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.38.
The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS.
Teradyne Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne
Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne
In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $160,925.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,411.48. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $353,380. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 28.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teradyne Stock Up 1.7%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.82.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teradyne
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.