Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $177.24 and last traded at $164.4220, with a volume of 3040535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.38.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $186.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $160,925.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,411.48. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $353,380. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 28.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.82.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

