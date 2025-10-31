TFR Capital LLC. Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

TFR Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.9% of TFR Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.38.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,783,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,309,750,308.19. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,676,577 shares of company stock valued at $657,716,375 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $202.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.70. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

