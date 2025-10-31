The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $361.0860 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $363.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.58 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91.

HAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Neil Campbell bought 62,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,212.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 125,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,864.88. This represents a 99.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alison Lewis acquired 44,895 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $67,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,342.50. This trade represents a 149.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 137,535 shares of company stock valued at $207,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 255.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

