Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.19 and its 200 day moving average is $215.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

