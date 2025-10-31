Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $77.22, but opened at $83.00. Timken shares last traded at $83.06, with a volume of 186,489 shares changing hands.
The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS.
Timken Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Timken
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,372,000 after buying an additional 959,672 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 631.7% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,883,000 after buying an additional 935,554 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Timken by 341.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,106,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,311,000 after purchasing an additional 855,961 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 13.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,968,000 after purchasing an additional 455,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Timken by 241.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 604,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,884,000 after purchasing an additional 427,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
Timken Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.
Timken Company Profile
The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Timken
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.