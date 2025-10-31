TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get TMX Group alerts:

X has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$66.00 price objective on TMX Group and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a C$70.00 price target on TMX Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TMX Group from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$62.50 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on X

TMX Group Price Performance

TMX Group Increases Dividend

X stock opened at C$49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.02. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$42.47 and a twelve month high of C$57.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.