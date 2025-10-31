TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $199,000. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 33,818 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,821,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $525.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $513.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.67.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

