TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

TransAlta Price Performance

TransAlta Company Profile

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$24.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.37. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$11.16 and a 12 month high of C$24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

