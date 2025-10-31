Triton Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 687 Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 687 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 11.3%

NASDAQ META opened at $666.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $740.41 and its 200 day moving average is $695.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.69% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

