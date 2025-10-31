Triton Financial Group Inc Invests $1.63 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Triton Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $309.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.59. The company has a market cap of $850.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.