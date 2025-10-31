United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $469.15 and last traded at $459.7460, with a volume of 519201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $415.34.

The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.39 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total transaction of $3,396,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,133.75. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total transaction of $9,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,435 shares of company stock worth $151,067,172. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

