Unitil Corporation $UTL Holdings Lifted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 45.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth $99,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $864.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Unitil Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 9.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

