Unusual Machines (UMAC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $2.6870 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Unusual Machines Trading Down 5.3%
Shares of Unusual Machines stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $498.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 22.45. Unusual Machines has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $23.62.
Institutional Trading of Unusual Machines
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Unusual Machines by 4,639.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unusual Machines by 7,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unusual Machines by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 105,020 shares in the last quarter.
About Unusual Machines
Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.
