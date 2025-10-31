Urban Edge Properties $UE Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 314.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.