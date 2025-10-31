Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Board Announces Share Repurchase Program

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2,000.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 547,465.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NASDAQ VALU opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $344.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 61.09%.The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Value Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Value Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

