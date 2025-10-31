Vantage Point Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Vantage Point Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $202.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,676,577 shares of company stock worth $657,716,375. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Arete lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.