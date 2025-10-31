Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Baird R W downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $33.91 and last traded at $35.2750, with a volume of 6485506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.74.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $89,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 412,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,557,336.95. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 58,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,081 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 43.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 161.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.7% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 138,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 45,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

