VCI Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.8% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total value of $390,807.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,900,268. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $666.47 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $740.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $695.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.