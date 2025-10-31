Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,158 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $259,539,471,000 after buying an additional 7,314,509 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 564,387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,040,162,000 after acquiring an additional 90,533,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,316,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 62,267,822 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,374,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,961,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,273,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $525.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.93. The company has a market cap of $3.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.