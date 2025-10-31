Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.2170, with a volume of 27217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COCO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered Vita Coco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other news, CEO Martin Roper sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $78,427.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 287,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,029.88. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $134,852.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 76,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,397.50. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,463,800 shares of company stock worth $141,219,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,815,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the third quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 19.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Trading Down 5.9%

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.