Vivid Wealth Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. M1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,745,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $602,364,000 after purchasing an additional 216,675 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.19 and a 200 day moving average of $215.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Arete upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

