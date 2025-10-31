WBH Advisory Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.32.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

