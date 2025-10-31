Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.54.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

