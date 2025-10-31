Wendy’s (WEN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wendy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wendy’s by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.