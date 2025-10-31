WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 1,746 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.49 and a 200-day moving average of $198.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.32.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.