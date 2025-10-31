WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRB Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $29,524,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $666.47 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $740.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $695.92. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

