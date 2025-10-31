What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Confluent Q4 Earnings?

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Confluent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Confluent from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Confluent from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.97.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Confluent has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.The firm had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 252.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 153,200 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $3,041,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,697.65. The trade was a 84.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $90,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 232,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,450.58. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 741,584 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,695. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.