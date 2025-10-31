William Lee Sells 7,172 Shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) insider William Lee sold 7,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,656, for a total transaction of £262,208.32.

RSW opened at GBX 3,530 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,479.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,976.08. Renishaw plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,100 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,780. The stock has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 137.80 EPS for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,340 to GBX 3,940 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,920.

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

