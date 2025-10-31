Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 244753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.62 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 17,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $848,482.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 311,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,756. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,401,570 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 180.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Down 2.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

