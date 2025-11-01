3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $23.05 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.5% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,701,577 shares of company stock valued at $662,914,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. President Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.13.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

