3D Systems (DDD) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $93.0380 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

3D Systems Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.82. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5,139.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 74.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

