5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Ventum Financial from C$19.00 to C$21.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised 5N Plus from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.38.

TSE:VNP opened at C$20.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.46. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49.

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products.

