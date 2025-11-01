5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$17.50 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$19.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upgraded 5N Plus from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$22.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VNP

5N Plus Price Performance

About 5N Plus

VNP stock opened at C$20.06 on Wednesday. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$20.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Free Report)

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.