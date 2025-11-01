Abel Hall LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Abel Hall LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.7% of Abel Hall LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 209.2% during the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $277.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

