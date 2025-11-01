Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,769,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,569 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Aberdeen Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,373,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $250.50.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

