abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.08 and last traded at GBX 47.08. 1,920,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 517,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.11. The stock has a market cap of £141.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.31.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

Investing across asset classes aiming to deliver reliable income and growth

