Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 2,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$18.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.22.
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
