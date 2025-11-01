Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Up 82.1% in October

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 116,000 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the September 30th total of 63,700 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.29. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $38.57.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,078,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 70.13% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Articles

