Adya (CVE:ADYA) Trading Down 28.7% – Time to Sell?

Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Free Report) dropped 28.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 22,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 4,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of -1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36.

Adya Inc provides telecommunication and technology services to residential and business customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

