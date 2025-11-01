Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 223.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 120,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 117,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $250.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.88.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,354,761.34. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

