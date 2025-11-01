Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 248,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKTX shares. Maxim Group began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.75 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

