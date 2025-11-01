Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 9,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 166,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,591.68. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,619,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,114 shares in the company, valued at $28,399,633.72. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,314. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,084,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 261.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $54.20 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.66 and a quick ratio of 12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

