Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 121,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 15,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.98.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

